Nicole Chen - CapitaLand China Trust - Head of IR



Hi. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to CapitaLand China Trust 2023 results briefing call. I'm Nicole, IR for CLCT. So it's 09:00 now. So I think we should begin. So I have with me today, Tze Wooi, CEO; Joanne, CFO; and You Hong, Head of IPM.



So our agenda for the next hour would be to begin with a short presentation before proceeding to