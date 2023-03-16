Q4 2022 Bank Muscat SAOG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Sheikh Waleed Bin Khamis Al Hashar - bank muscat SAOG - CEO



Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you very much for joining us today. We are going to be presenting the 31st December '22 financial results. I want to ask just before I start, so that we can make this go as smooth as possible. Is there anybody who -- maybe I should ask it in Arabic, my question was going to be, should I keep translating every slide from English to Arabic. (foreign language)



So in that case, I will start this session. Of course, we start with the regular disclaimer. And because this is a recorded and going to be kept in our website this session, I encourage those to read it, and it's the standard disclaimer in terms of few forward-looking statements and so on. I'll move on to the contents. I will be first talking about the operating environment in Oman, the economy. I'll move on to the banking sector in general, then I will talk about specifically Bank Muscat and its business lines as well as the financial highlights, and we will conclude after that with questions and answers.



Sorry, I forgot to introduce the team