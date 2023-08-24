Preliminary Q2 2023 Bank Muscat SAOG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT

Sheikh Waleed Bin Khamis Al Hashar - bank muscat SAOG - CEO



(foreign language) Good morning, everybody. Thank you very much for joining us today. I want to take the opportunity to welcome all of you. This session is going to be an hour long. The first part of it is going to be a presentation and the second part will be our questions and answers. Of course, I will introduce my colleagues with me around the table. My colleague, our Chief Operating Officer, Sheikha Al Farsi, is with us today; and my colleague Ganesh, he's also with us, our Chief Financial Officer, with us today. (foreign language)



Of course, if we start -- we'll go to the next slide. Okay. The first is just an administrative slide. This is -- these are all -- obviously, we have to make the statement that we would not be able to give any forward-looking statement, but we will be sharing historical data during this session, and we will be addressing any questions that you may have on our historical performance and give certain perspective on what we think some of the future aspects are, wherever possible. (foreign language) Okay.