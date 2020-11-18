Q2 2021 BTS Group Holdings PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 18, 2020 / 03:00AM GMT

* Daniel Ross

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - CIO & Head of IR



Daniel Ross - BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - CIO & Head of IR



Thanks, (inaudible). Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the second quarter BTS Group earnings presentation. As usual, we start rolling through the presentation with BTS Group. And before we get into the routine numbers, let us brag a little bit about some of the sustainability achievements that we've received recently.



Last week, BTS Group was announced, once again, as an included constituent member of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index and this year was actually named as the #1 company in the world in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector. Also including -- following that, we were also including in the Thailand Sustainability Investment Index. Now