Q3 2021 BTS Group Holdings PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 18, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Daniel Ross

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - CIO & Head of IR

* Pornprasert Kumwingworn

* Sataporn Vongphaibul

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - IR

* Siriphen Wangdumrongves

BBL Asset Management Company Limited - Property Fund Manager, Deputy Head of Real Estate & Infrastructure Investment

* Waritha Boonanegpat



Conference Call Participants

* Ton Jiropas



Pornprasert Kumwingworn -



Daniel Ross - BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - CIO & Head of IR



Thanks (inaudible). Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome once again to the analyst conference for the third quarter this year. We'll start off with a review of some of the sustainability recognition that the group has received once again. Since the last quarter, we were