Nov 18, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 18, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Daniel Ross
BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - CIO & Head of IR
* Nantarach Atthawong
* Pornprasert Kumwingworn
* Sataporn Vongphaibul
BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - IR
* Siriphen Wangdumrongves
BBL Asset Management Company Limited - Property Fund Manager, Deputy Head of Real Estate & Infrastructure Investment
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
Good afternoon, all analysts and fund managers. Welcome to BTS Group and BTSGIFâs Second Quarter 2021/â22 analyst meeting. In this quarter, a lot of events and successful cases are waiting to be told. (Operator Instructions)
And today, as usual, we are honored to welcome our management team starting with Khun Surapong Laoha-Unya, CEO of BTSC or BTS SkyTrain; Khun Chi Keung Kong, our Deputy CEO of BTS Group; Khun Surayut Thavikulwat, CFO of BTS Group; and next, Khun Daniel Ross, CIO of BTS Group; Khun
Q2 2022 BTS Group Holdings PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 18, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...