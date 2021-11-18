Q2 2022 BTS Group Holdings PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 18, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Daniel Ross

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - CIO & Head of IR

* Nantarach Atthawong

* Pornprasert Kumwingworn

* Sataporn Vongphaibul

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - IR

* Siriphen Wangdumrongves

BBL Asset Management Company Limited - Property Fund Manager, Deputy Head of Real Estate & Infrastructure Investment



Good afternoon, all analysts and fund managers. Welcome to BTS Group and BTSGIFâs Second Quarter 2021/â22 analyst meeting. In this quarter, a lot of events and successful cases are waiting to be told. (Operator Instructions)



And today, as usual, we are honored to welcome our management team starting with Khun Surapong Laoha-Unya, CEO of BTSC or BTS SkyTrain; Khun Chi Keung Kong, our Deputy CEO of BTS Group; Khun Surayut Thavikulwat, CFO of BTS Group; and next, Khun Daniel Ross, CIO of BTS Group; Khun