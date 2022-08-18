Q1 2023 BTS Group Holdings PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

* Chawadee Rungruang

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - Financial Controller

* Daniel Ross

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - CIO, Head of IR & Head of Sustainability

* Siriphen Wangdumrongves

BBL Asset Management Company Limited - Property Fund Manager, Deputy Head of Real Estate & Infrastructure Investment



Good afternoon, analysts and fund managers, and welcome to the BTS Group and BTSGIF's First Quarter of 2022 Analyst Meeting. I'm Ms. Cassada, and I'll be your moderator during this presentation. Before we commence the meeting, please make sure your microphones are muted and cameras are turned off during the presentation, and we will open the Q&A session after the presentation has concluded.



As usual, we are honored to welcome all the management team, starting from Mr. Surapong, CEO of MOVE Business; Mr. Kong Chi Keung, Deputy CEO of BTS Group; Mr.