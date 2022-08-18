Aug 18, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 18, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Chawadee Rungruang
BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - Financial Controller
* Daniel Ross
BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - CIO, Head of IR & Head of Sustainability
* Siriphen Wangdumrongves
BBL Asset Management Company Limited - Property Fund Manager, Deputy Head of Real Estate & Infrastructure Investment
=====================
Operator
Good afternoon, analysts and fund managers, and welcome to the BTS Group and BTSGIF's First Quarter of 2022 Analyst Meeting. I'm Ms. Cassada, and I'll be your moderator during this presentation. Before we commence the meeting, please make sure your microphones are muted and cameras are turned off during the presentation, and we will open the Q&A session after the presentation has concluded.
As usual, we are honored to welcome all the management team, starting from Mr. Surapong, CEO of MOVE Business; Mr. Kong Chi Keung, Deputy CEO of BTS Group; Mr.
Q1 2023 BTS Group Holdings PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 18, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...