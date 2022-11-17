Q2 2023 BTS Group Holdings PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 17, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 17, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Daniel Ross

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - CIO, Head of IR & Head of Sustainability

* Nantarach Atthawong

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - IR

* Surapong Laoha-Unya

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - Executive Director

* Surayut Thavikulwat

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - CFO



=====================

Operator



(technical difficulty)



and fund managers, and welcome to the BTS Group and BTSGIF Second Quarter of 2022 Analyst Meeting.



Before we commence the meeting, (Operator Instructions[and we'll be open to a Q&A session after the presentation has concluded.



Today, we are joined by the management team starting from Mr. Surayut, CFO of BTS Group; Mr. Daniel, CIO of BTS Group; Ms. Chawadee, Financial Controller of BTS Group; Ms. (inaudible), Group Treasurer; Ms. (inaudible) Fund Manager of BTSGIF; and Ms. Soraya, Acting CEO and CFO