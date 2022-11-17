Nov 17, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 17, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Daniel Ross
BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - CIO, Head of IR & Head of Sustainability
* Nantarach Atthawong
BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - IR
* Surapong Laoha-Unya
BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - Executive Director
* Surayut Thavikulwat
BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - CFO
=====================
Operator
(technical difficulty)
and fund managers, and welcome to the BTS Group and BTSGIF Second Quarter of 2022 Analyst Meeting.
Before we commence the meeting, (Operator Instructions[and we'll be open to a Q&A session after the presentation has concluded.
Today, we are joined by the management team starting from Mr. Surayut, CFO of BTS Group; Mr. Daniel, CIO of BTS Group; Ms. Chawadee, Financial Controller of BTS Group; Ms. (inaudible), Group Treasurer; Ms. (inaudible) Fund Manager of BTSGIF; and Ms. Soraya, Acting CEO and CFO
Q2 2023 BTS Group Holdings PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 17, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...