Q3 2023 BTS Group Holdings PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 17, 2023 / 02:30AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 17, 2023 / 02:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Daniel Ross

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - CIO, Head of IR & Head of Sustainability

* Siriphen Wangdumrongves

BBL Asset Management Company Limited - Property Fund Manager, Deputy Head of Real Estate & Infrastructure Investment



=====================

Operator



Very good morning, analysts and fund managers. I am delighted to welcome you to the BTS Group and BTSGIF Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 and '23 Analyst Meeting.



As usual, we are joined by the management team, starting from kun Chi Keung, Deputy CEO of BTS Group; kun Surapong, the CEO of Mass business -- sorry, MOVE business; kun Surayut CFO of BTS Group; kun Daniel, CIO of BTS Group; kun Soraya, Deputy CEO and CFO of Rabbit Holdings; kun Chawadee, the Financial Controller of BTS Group; kun Siriphen, Fund Manager of BTSGIF; and the familiar faces of IR Teams from BTS Group, VGI and Rabbit Holdings.



So before we commence the meeting, (Operator