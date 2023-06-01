Q4 2023 BTS Group Holdings PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jun 01, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jun 01, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Chawadee Rungruang

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - Financial Controller

* Daniel Ross

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - CIO, Head of IR & Head of Sustainability

* Kamolmas Nimwatana

* Nantarach Atthawong

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - IR

* Siriphen Wangdumrongves

BBL Asset Management Company Limited - Property Fund Manager, Deputy Head of Real Estate & Infrastructure Investment

* Soraya Satiangoset

Rabbit Holdings Public Company Limited - Acting CEO, CFO, Head of IR & Executive Director

* Surapong Laoha-Unya

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited - Executive Director



=====================

Unidentified Company Representative -



Very good afternoon, analysts and fund managers. I'd like to give you a warm welcome to BTS Group and BTSGIF fiscal year-end 2022/'23 analyst meeting. As usual, we are joined by our