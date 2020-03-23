Q4 2019 Brainsway Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to today's BrainsWay reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Operational Highlights Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Monday, the 23rd of March 2020.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Bob Yedid. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Robert A. Yedid - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - MD



Good morning, and afternoon to everyone. I'd like to welcome all of you to BrainsWay Ltd.'s Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call. With us today are Chris von Jako, Chief Executive Officer; and Hadar Levy, Chief Financial Officer. They will provide an overview of the company's business activities and developments for the fourth quarter. We will then open up the call for questions and answers.



Before I turn over the call to Chris and Hadar, I'd like to remind you that this conference call, including both management's prepared remarks and the question-and-answer session, may