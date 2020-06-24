Q1 2020 Brainsway Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 24, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

With us today are BrainsWay's President and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Von Jako; and Chief Financial Officer, Judy Huber. Earlier today, BrainsWay released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



Before I turn the call over to Chris and Judy, I'd like to remind you that this conference call, including both management's prepared remarks and the question-and-answer session, may contain projections or forward-looking statements regarding future events or future performance