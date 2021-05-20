Q1 2021 Brainsway Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you, Darryl, and thank you all, and welcome to BrainsWay's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. With us today are BrainsWay's President, and Chief Executive Officer, Chris von Jako; and the new Chief Financial Officer; Scott Areglado.



The format for today's call will be a discussion of the first quarter trends and business updates from Chris, followed by a detailed discussion of the financials from Scott. Then we will open up the call for your questions.



Earlier this morning, BrainsWay released results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



