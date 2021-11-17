Q3 2021 Brainsway Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Greetings, and welcome to the BrainsWay Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Bob Yedid of LifeSci Advisors.



Robert A. Yedid - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - MD



Thank you, all, and welcome to BrainsWay's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. With us today are BrainsWay's President and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher von Jako; and Chief Financial Officer, Scott Areglado. The format of today's call will be a discussion of third quarter results and a business update from Scott -- excuse me, from Chris, followed by a detailed discussion of the financials from Scott, then we will open up the call for your questions.



Earlier this morning, BrainsWay released financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. A copy of the press release is available on the company's Investor Relations website. Before I turn the call over to Chris and Scott, I'd like to remind you that this conference