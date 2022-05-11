Q1 2022 Brainsway Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to BrainsWay First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Bob Yedid with LifeSci Advisors. Thank you. You may begin.



Robert A. Yedid - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - MD



Thank you, Doug, and thank you all. And welcome to BrainsWay's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. With us today, are BrainsWay's President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris von Jako; and Chief Financial Officer, Scott Areglado. The format for today's call will be a discussion of recent trends and business updates from Chris followed by detailed discussion of the financials from Scott. Then we open up the call for your questions.



Earlier today BrainsWay released financial results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2022. A copy of the press release is available on the company's investor relations website. Before I turn the call over to Chris and Scott, I would like to remind you that this conference call, including both management's