Q2 2022 Brainsway Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to BrainsWay Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Bob Yedid. Please go ahead, sir.



Robert A. Yedid - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - MD



Thank you, and welcome to BrainsWay Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. With us today are BrainsWay's President and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher von Jako; and Chief Financial Officer, Scott Areglado.



The format for today's call will be a discussion of recent trends and business updates from Chris, followed by a detailed discussion of the financials from Scott. Then we will open up the call for your questions.



Earlier today, BrainsWay released financial results for the 3 and 6 months ended June 30, 2022. Copy of the press release is available on the company's Investor Relations website. Before I turn the call over to Chris and Scott, I would like to remind you that on this conference call, including both management's prepared