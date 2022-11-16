Q3 2022 Brainsway Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, greetings, and welcome to the BrainsWay Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Bob Yedid of LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead.



Robert A. Yedid - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - MD



(technical difficulty) BrainsWay Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. With us today are BrainsWay's President and Chief Executive Officer; Chris von Jako and Chief Financial Officer, Scott Areglado.



The format for today's call will be a discussion of recent trends and business updates from Chris, followed by a detailed discussion of the financials from Scott. Then we will open up the call for your questions.



Earlier today, BrainsWay released financial results for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2022. Copy of the press release is available on the company's Investor Relations website.



Before I turn the call over to Chris and Scott, I would like to remind you that this conference call, including