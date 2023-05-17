Q1 2023 Brainsway Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you all, and welcome to BrainsWay's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. With us today are BrainsWay's Chief Executive Officer, Hadar Levy; and Chief Financial Officer, Scott Areglado. The format for today's call will be a discussion of recent trends and business updates from Hadar, followed by a detailed discussion of the financials from Scott. Then we will open up the call for your questions.



Earlier today, BrainsWay released financial results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's Investor Relations website.



Before I turn the call over to Hadar and Scott, I would like to remind you that this conference call, including both management's prepared remarks and the