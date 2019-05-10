Q1 2019 Cosco Capital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

John Marson T. Hao - Cosco Capital, Inc - VP of IR



Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. So I have here with me the CFO of Cosco, Mr. Ted Polinga. We have distributed the presentation materials earlier this lunch. I hope everybody got the copy of the presentation. We -- our intention is to file the 17-Q by early next week, so please wait for it in the disclosure to PSE or SEC in -- by Wednesday, May 15.



So to start the call -- the briefing, so as all of you know, we have sold or disposed Liquigaz already in the first quarter of 2019. So going to Slide 4, our revenue and net income contribution to Cosco. In terms of revenue, Grocery Retailing accounts for 93% of revenues, followed by Liquor Distribution at 4%, Real Estate at 1% and Specialty Retail, 2%.



On the net income attributable to equity holders of the company, Grocery Retailing accounts for 58%, followed by Real Estate at 23%. Next would be Liquor Distribution at 17% and Specialty Retail