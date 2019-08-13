Q2 2019 Cosco Capital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

John Marson T. Hao - Cosco Capital, Inc. - VP of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for calling Cosco's First Half Results Briefing. I have here with me Mr. Ted Polinga, the CFO of Cosco Capital.



Teodoro A. Polinga - Cosco Capital, Inc. - Comptroller



John Marson T. Hao - Cosco Capital, Inc. - VP of IR



So we have set out the presentation this lunchtime.



So going to Slide 4, revenues. So Cosco's revenue is PHP 76.72 billion while net income attributable to equity holders is PHP 2.67 billion. This excludes a onetime gain on sale from the sale of Liquigaz. So in terms of our revenue contribution, 93% is coming from Puregold; 1% is coming from Real Estate; 4%, Liquor; and 2% in special -- in Office Warehouse.



In terms of net income contribution, Puregold accounts for 54%; followed