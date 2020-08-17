Half Year 2020 Cosco Capital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

John Marson T. Hao - Cosco Capital, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, everyone, for joining Cosco's First Half 2020 Results Briefing. So I have here with me Sir Ted Polinga, the CFO of Cosco. We also have JP Santamarina, the head of our legal distribution unit; and we also have Ms. Aida de Guzman, the President of Office Warehouse.



So to start, we have set out in the presentation materials last Friday. And going to Slide 4, so you will see that the revenue and net income contribution in the first half of 2020. For revenues, 96% is coming from Grocery Retailing, followed by Liquor Distribution at 3% and the Real Estate at 0.4%, and Specialty Retail, which is Office Warehouse at 0.6%.



In terms of core PATMI, that the mix will be 67% for Grocery Retailing, followed by Liquor Distribution at 17%; and then Real Estate at 15% and Specialty Retail at 1%, which totals PHP 2.40 billion in the first half of 2020, excluding the one-time pay on sale of Liquigaz last year.



So on Slide 5, you will see that our revenues grew by 11.9% to PHP 85.7 billion from PHP 76.6 million in the first half of