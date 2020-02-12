Q4 2019 Dana Gas PJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Mohammmed Mubaideen - Dana Gas PJSC - Head of IR



Welcome to the Dana Gas Full Year 2019 Preliminary Financial Results Call. Presenting today are the company's CEO, Dr. Patrick Allman-Ward; and the company's CFO, Chris Hearne.



Patrick Adrian Allman-Ward - Dana Gas PJSC - Director & CEO



Thank you, Mohammmed, and thank you to everyone for joining the call today. I'm pleased to be able to report on another year of very strong performance by Dana Gas.