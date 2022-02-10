Q4 2021 GFH Financial Group BSC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Anwad Haded - Al Ramz Capital - Analyst



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today. On behalf of Al Ramz Capital, I would like to welcome you to the GFH fourth-quarter 2021 earnings call. My name is [Anwad Haded], Financial Analyst at Al Ramz, and I'm joined today by the CEO and senior management of GFH. After the presentation, there will be a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over the floor to Mr. Surya to commence the call. Please go ahead.



Surya Hariharan - GFH Financial Group BSC - CFO



Very good afternoon, and welcome to GFH Financial Group's full-year 2021 results presentation. My name is Surya Hariharan, and today we have our CEO, Mr. Hisham Alrayes, along with our senior management team, joining us in the call.



GFH continued to report another profitable year, and we are particularly proud of what we have achieved as a group during these trying times. Each of our businesses have given us very good diversification throughout the cycle, and hence, we are in a position to deliver well for