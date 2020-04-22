Q1 2020 Grameenphone Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2020 / 04:00AM GMT

Naureen Quayum;Head of Investor Relations -



(technical difficulty)



everyone, and welcome to the first quarter 2020 earnings disclosure for Grameenphone. Thank you for joining us today. My name is Naureen. I'm the Head of Investor Relations for Grameenphone.



Before we begin, I want to inform you that this presentation, along with all additional documents, have been uploaded to our Investor Relations website.



Due to the precautions that we are taking surrounding the spread of coronavirus, we will be unable to host a Q&A session today. Please reach out to me with your questions over e-mail after the end of this session so that we can answer any queries you may have. We will also be available to take one-on-one meetings over the next few days.



I would now like to welcome our CEO, Mr. Yasir Azman, to start our presentation.



Yasir Azman - Grameenphone Ltd. - CEO



Thank you, Naureen. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Grameenphone's earnings disclosure for the first quarter of 2020. I hope all of you are safe,