Q3 2020 Grameenphone Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Disclosure for Grameenphone.



Welcome to Q3 2020 Earnings Call from Grameenphone side. My name is Yasir Azman, and I have been introduced as CEO of Grameenphone.



I would like to begin with some industry highlights for all of you. Since the end of June up until August, the whole mobile industry actually have seen a growth of 4.8 million subscribers, ending with just over 166 million total subscribers, as reported by our regulator, BTRC. And then