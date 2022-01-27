Q4 2021 Grameenphone Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2022 / 04:00AM GMT

Naureen Quayum - Grameenphone Ltd. - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. My name is Naureen. I'm Grameenphone's Head of Investor Relations, and I would like to thank you for joining our earnings disclosure for the fourth quarter of 2021.



With me today are our CEO -- I apologize. With me today are our CEO, Yasir Azman; and CFO, Jens Becker.



Before we start, please note that our presentation, financial statements, additional documents are available on our Investor Relations website.



(Operator Instructions) With this, I would like to hand over to our CEO, Mr. Yasir Azman, to start our presentation.



Yasir Azman - Grameenphone Ltd. - CEO



Thank you, Naureen, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter results announcement. I'm Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer of Grameenphone.



I would like to begin with some industry facts on our mobile subscribers in the country, and that's -- we have until November 2021 as latest report by the telecom regulator. As of November 2021 subscriber base reached to