Jul 18, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 18, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Aleef Pasha
* Jens Becker
Grameenphone Ltd. - CFO
* Yasir Azman
Grameenphone Ltd. - CEO
=====================
Aleef Pasha -
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Grameenphone's earnings disclosure for the second quarter of 2023. My name is Aleef, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations. And with me today are our CEO, Mr. Yasir Azman; and our CFO, Mr. Jens Becker. Please note that the presentation we are sharing today, financial statements, along with additional documents are available on our Investor Relations website. (Operator Instructions) In case you are unable to post your questions due to technical reasons, please send them to me by email or text. I will now welcome our CEO, Mr. Yasir Azman, to start our presentation.
Yasir Azman - Grameenphone Ltd. - CEO
Thank you, Aleef, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our quarter 2 earnings call. I'm Yasir Azman, Chief
Q2 2023 Grameenphone Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 18, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT
