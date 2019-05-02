May 02, 2019 / 02:00AM GMT

Arthur R. Tan - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Vice Chairman & CEO



(technical difficulty)



So, I guess, that's now reflecting into the actual growth performance of the U.S. market itself, which is also slowing down. There's also a the policy change that has been occurring (inaudible), especially in the market where we serve, where there's now a drive for more accountability in terms of climate change being in close with the rest of the world, unless of course, it's not aligning itself to that. However, the manufacturers are -- they are in spite of the U.S. challenging that now.



So if you look at the individual work, the global auto market sales slipped down to 0.3% in 2019. Actually, China car sales dropped by 12% in March following an 18.5 drop in February, so this was a 10th straight month decline in China due to slowing economy and trade tension with the U.S. Recovery may have happened in May or June this year, and that's something that we are also anticipating. And one of the things that I mentioned that this month directly put together, that the China market itself also had