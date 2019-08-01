Aug 01, 2019 / 05:30AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our first half quarter 2 financial (inaudible). After the presentation, we are going to open it for questions.



Arthur R. Tan - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Vice Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon. So let me just begin. I think this is not a surprise for everyone that what we're seeing right now is that the global growth forecast is at 3.2% in 2019, which is again lower than what 2018. Although, there is still optimism that is that everybody is looking at more 2020. Notwithstanding, although, the headwinds that contributed for 2019 or started in 2018 and continues on today, may not all be taken care of by the end of the year. Clearly, the third quarter, where we're anticipating a resolution on the Brexit issues is going to [push and pull things] one way or the other. At least it takes away uncertainty on that point, which would be good for everyone.



But this ensuing trade issue on a global basis and now it seems to permeate with other countries, the latest of which is in South Korea