Apr 15, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Jaime G. Sanchez - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Deputy CFO, VP, Data Protection Officer & Group Controller



Ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. We will begin the proceedings with the Philippine National Anthem.



Presiding over this morning's proceedings is the Chairman of IMI's Board of Directors, Mr. Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala.



Jaime Augusto-Miranda Zobel de Ayala - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Chairman



Thank you very much. Thank you, Jimmy. Good morning. The annual stockholder's meeting of IMI will now come to order. For the first time in our history, because of the current health crisis, we're holding this meeting in a virtual format. Welcome to everyone who's here with us today. Let me welcome our fellow stockholders who've joined us in this live webcast of these