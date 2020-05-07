May 07, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

Anthony Raymond P. Rodriguez - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for -- this afternoon for the conference as we provide highlights of our quarter 1.



This afternoon, we have 2 presenters, our President and CEO, Arthur Tan; and our Chief Finance Officer, Jerome Tan, who's going to present this afternoon. Thank you.



By the way, after the presentation, we're going to open it for questions. (Operator Instructions)



Arthur R. Tan - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Vice Chairman, President & CEO



Hello, everyone, and welcome to this first historical analyst briefing we're going to do here. I think in the past, we've been able to do this also over the phone. And so now we're moving into the next generation, I guess, of this new normal. And so I would like to welcome everyone for those who have found time to be able to participate in our analyst briefing.



I guess, to start with, and I think this is front and center is that the global economy and the impact of COVID-19 to