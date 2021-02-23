Feb 23, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Jerome S. Tan - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Senior MD, Global CFO & Treasurer



Okay. Anthony, I think we can start.



Anthony Raymond P. Rodriguez - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer



Thank you, Jerome. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us this afternoon for IMI's 2020 Full Year Operating and Financial Highlights. This afternoon, we have our President and CEO, Arthur Tan, who's going to discuss the operating highlights and operating environment of IMI; followed by our Chief Finance Officer, Jerome Tan, who's going to focus on the financial highlights of the company. At the end of the presentation, we're going to open the floor for your questions, and we're going to open the chat box for your question. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



Arthur R. Tan - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Vice Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you, Anthony, and welcome, everyone. I appreciate you taking time and being able to hear our analyst briefing for year 2020.



And as everyone is