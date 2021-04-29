Apr 29, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Anthony Raymond P. Rodriguez - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer



And welcome to IMI's first quarter operating and financial highlights. With us this afternoon is IMI's President and Chief Executive Officer, Arthur Tan; and our CFO, Jerome Tan. Our President and CEO, will discuss on the operating highlights to be followed by the financial highlights by our CFO. After the presentation, we'll open the briefing for your questions.



Arthur R. Tan - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Vice Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you. Thank you, Anthony. Good afternoon to everyone. And my appreciation for everybody to find time to join us this afternoon. I would like to, as was stated, I'd like to give a brief accounting for the first quarter of 2021.





I think before I start, I just want to say that it was interesting to hear the U.S. President talk about his U.S. plan, how that is going to affect, I think, the global economy in itself aside from the U.S. economy. So moving forward, what I'd like to touch on is, again, the global economy. I think