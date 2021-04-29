Apr 29, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT
Anthony Raymond P. Rodriguez - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer
And welcome to IMI's first quarter operating and financial highlights. With us this afternoon is IMI's President and Chief Executive Officer, Arthur Tan; and our CFO, Jerome Tan. Our President and CEO, will discuss on the operating highlights to be followed by the financial highlights by our CFO. After the presentation, we'll open the briefing for your questions.
Arthur R. Tan - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Vice Chairman, President & CEO
Thank you. Thank you, Anthony. Good afternoon to everyone. And my appreciation for everybody to find time to join us this afternoon. I would like to, as was stated, I'd like to give a brief accounting for the first quarter of 2021.
I think before I start, I just want to say that it was interesting to hear the U.S. President talk about his U.S. plan, how that is going to affect, I think, the global economy in itself aside from the U.S. economy. So moving forward, what I'd like to touch on is, again, the global economy. I think
Q1 2021 Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 29, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...