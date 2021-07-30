Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc Analyst Briefing Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Anthony Raymond P. Rodriguez - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Head of Treasury, Credit & IR and Treasurer



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to IMI's first half quarter 2 operating and financial highlights. With us this afternoon is our CEO, Arthur Tan; our President, Jerome Tan; and our CFO, Lau Dela Cruz. After the briefing, we're going to open the conference with your question. Thank you.



Arthur R. Tan - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Vice Chairman & CEO



Hello. Okay. So do we -- is somebody is going to share -- thank you, everyone, for coming. Do we have a slide? We can start. Yes. There you go. All right. There you go. Great.



So on behalf of my management team and also the whole group, I just want to welcome everyone again to the second half analyst briefing. A slight change, as you may have known, and we publicly announced, I just want to introduce our new President, Jerome Tan. Not new to the company, as you know. Has always been with me for all these analyst briefing, and at the same time, through all the different road