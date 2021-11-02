Nov 02, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Anthony Raymond P. Rodriguez - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Head of Treasury, Credit & IR and Treasurer



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to IMI's quarter 3, 9 months operating and financial briefing. With us this afternoon is IMI's CEO, Arthur Tan, who's going to present the operating environment in the EMS industry; IMI's President, Jerome Tan, who's going to provide highlights of the operations in IMI Group; and IMI's Chief Finance Officer, Laurice Dela Cruz is going to provide the financial highlights for quarter 3. Please reserve your questions after the end of the presentation as we are going to entertain them in the Q&A. Thank you.



Arthur R. Tan - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Vice Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Anthony. I guess I'll go ahead and start if that's okay with everyone. First of all, thank you for finding time and being able to join us this afternoon here in Manila, and then we'll go ahead and try to give you a snapshot of how the first 3 quarters have transpired for IMI and specifically the third quarter this last quarter