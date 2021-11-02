Nov 02, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT
Anthony Raymond P. Rodriguez - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Head of Treasury, Credit & IR and Treasurer
Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to IMI's quarter 3, 9 months operating and financial briefing. With us this afternoon is IMI's CEO, Arthur Tan, who's going to present the operating environment in the EMS industry; IMI's President, Jerome Tan, who's going to provide highlights of the operations in IMI Group; and IMI's Chief Finance Officer, Laurice Dela Cruz is going to provide the financial highlights for quarter 3. Please reserve your questions after the end of the presentation as we are going to entertain them in the Q&A. Thank you.
Arthur R. Tan - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Vice Chairman & CEO
Thank you, Anthony. I guess I'll go ahead and start if that's okay with everyone. First of all, thank you for finding time and being able to join us this afternoon here in Manila, and then we'll go ahead and try to give you a snapshot of how the first 3 quarters have transpired for IMI and specifically the third quarter this last quarter
Q3 2021 Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 02, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...