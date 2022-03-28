Mar 28, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT
Laurice S. Dela Cruz - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - CFO, Global Head of Financial Planning & Analysis and Compliance Officer
Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Integrated Micro-Electronics Full year 2021 Operating and Financial Result. This afternoon, we have our CEO, Arthur Tan, who's going to open the presentation; to be followed immediately by our President, Jerome Tan, who's going to talk about the operating environment and operations of IMI; and finally, to provide the financial highlights is our CFO, Laurice Dela Cruz. After the presentation, we're going to give enough time for your questions. Thank you.
Arthur R. Tan - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Vice Chairman & CEO
Thank you, Anthony, and good afternoon to everyone, everybody that dialed and logged in. I guess one of the things that's interesting is the current situation that we're in, where we're really seeing quite a number of moving variables on a global scale that's affecting every business in every industry.
I guess I just want to open and start off just to
Q4 2021 Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 28, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...