May 06, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT

Anthony Raymond P. Rodriguez - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Head of Treasury, Credit & IR and Treasurer



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to IMI's Financial and Operating Results First Quarter 2022. With us this morning is our President, Jerome Tan, who is going to talk about the operating environment and the highlights of operations during the first quarter; to be followed immediately by our Chief Finance Officer, Laurice Dela Cruz, who is going to discuss the financial in the first quarter.



After the presentation, we're going to open the briefing for your question. Thank you.



Jerome Su Tan - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - President & Director



Good morning, everyone. I'll kick off as usual, to give an overview on the global economy, going on to the next page. Yes, economic damage from the Ukraine Russia conflict and rising rates to fight the inflation, contributed to a significant slowdown in the global growth. Also the recent lockdown in China in the different trade and manufacturing hubs is adding to this global slowdown that we