Aug 03, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



I think we can go ahead and start. Joining us today from IMI is Arthur Tan, our CEO; Jerome Tan, our President; and our CFO, Ms. Laurice Dela Cruz. We'll be starting with some market updates and then moving on to the financials in the latter part of the briefing. Go ahead, Jerome.



Jerome Su Tan - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - President & Director



Thank you, Brian. I'll start off as usual with some global economic outlook, but I won't spend a lot of time. I'm sure a lot of you have been following the news that's happening globally. The first page just shows the global growth rate. Coming out of the pandemic in 2020, we see a very strong growth in 2021, but that has decelerated in 2022. A lot of the items have been reported before and in the news. Global supply chain disruption, component shortage, very tight labor market and geopolitical tensions adding to very high inflation or price increases, which has prompted a lot of central banks across the globe to really start tightening and addressing the inflation. So that's an