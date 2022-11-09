Nov 09, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Brian B. Jalijali -
All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us for the briefing for IMI's Q3 Earnings Results.
Joining us today is President, Jerome Tan; and our CFO, Laurice Dela Cruz. Jerome will start with some market updates before Lau moves on to explain some of the financials of the quarter.
Jerome Su Tan - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - President & Director
All right, good afternoon, everyone. A quick snapshot on the global economic outlook. I think you've seen this before. As you see, 2022 is projected to grow by half of 2021 and continued slowdown in 2023. This is really driven by the inflation that's -- that we're seeing across the major economies and the concerted effort of the central bankers around these regions to increase interest rates to lower inflation. It also has actually slowed down in terms of the forecast versus the beginning of the year. Most notably, I think the Eurozone has dropped from its earlier forecast, as well as in the U.S. in terms of 2022 growth rates.
And so a lot of the outlet that we're
