Mar 23, 2023

Brian Jalijali -



I'm Brian Jalijali, Global Head of Investor Relations and Business Development Finance. Joining us today for our earnings briefing is our President, Jerome Tan; and our CFO, Laurice Dela Cruz. Jerome will be starting with some market updates, and Lau will be taking on the financials of the company for Q4 and full year 2022.



Jerome Su Tan - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - President & Director



Thanks, Brian. Thanks, everyone, for joining, and good morning. I'll start off with a recap of the global economy. The global fight against inflation, Russia's war in the Ukraine and a resurgence of COVID-19 in China weighed heavily on the global economic activity in 2022.



The first 2 factors will continue to impact growth in 2023. As an example, one of the main drivers is really to fight inflation. A number of the central banks across the regions, particularly U.S. and Europe, have increased their funding costs significantly in 2022. For example, I think the U.S. fund's