Brian Jalijali - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - IR



Afternoon, everyone, who joined. Thank you for taking the time to join us today. We will give it to everybody else like another minute to who joined the call today and will start shortly. Thank you. All right, I guess we can start, once again, thank everyone for taking the time to join us. This is IMI's 2023 third quarter analyst briefing.



Joining us today is our CEO, Arthur Tan; our President, Jerome Tan; and our CFO, Laurice dela Cruz. We'll be starting with some market updates before going onto the financials, some key takeaways, and then we'll open the floor up for some Q&A right at the end. All right, Jerome, please.



Jerome Tan - Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - President



Thanks, Brian. Welcome, everybody. I'll go through the macro-economic environment quickly as nothing as or no significant change from the last quarter update. If you look at the global economic growth, the world economy is still on a gradual path to recovery, dealing with the aftermath of the pandemic, supply chain