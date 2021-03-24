Mar 24, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
Elena Sanchez - EFG Hermes Research - MD and Head of Financials
Thank you, Simona. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Elena Sanchez, and on behalf of EFG Hermes, I would like to welcome you all to KIPCO's full-year 2020 earnings call. It is a pleasure to have with us the following speakers from KIPCO, Mr. Pinak Maitra, Group Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Anuj Rohtagi, VP, Group Financial Control; and Mr. Moustapha Chami, VP, Finance and Accounts.
At this point, I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Pinak. Please go ahead. Thank you.
Pinak Maitra - Kuwait Projects Company Holding KSCP - Group CFO
Thank you, Elena. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us in our full-year 2020 earnings call. We hope all of you are in good health.
