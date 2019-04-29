Apr 29, 2019 / NTS GMT

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our first quarter 2019 earnings call. As we normally do, we'll be recording this call and we'll post it to our website afterwards.



Before I start, I'd just like to welcome Niraj Jain, our new CFO, who joined us this month. He was formerly the Group CFO at the Kanmo Group, a specialty retailer based in Indonesia. Clarissa, our previous CFO, has moved over to assist in the management of MNL, our 100% owned logistics subsidiary.



As we had