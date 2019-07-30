Jul 30, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

PT Matahari Department Store's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call and First Half of 2019. Mr. Richard Gibson, CEO; Mr. Niraj Jain, CFO; and Mr. Sreekanth Chetlur, Head of Omni-channel. Tuesday, the 30th of July 2019.







Richard Thomas Gibson - PT Matahari Department Store Tbk - VP Director, CEO & Member of Board of Management



Yes. Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our second quarter and first half 2019 earnings call. As we normally do, this call will be recorded, and the audio file will be posted to our website afterwards. We delivered a positive 1.7% same-store sales growth in Q2, reversing the trend from the previous quarter and delivering a positive 0.6% same-store sales growth for the half. This compares to a 4.6% same-store