Oct 28, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT
Richard Thomas Gibson - PT Matahari Department Store Tbk - VP Director, CEO & Member of Board of Management
Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining our third quarter 2019 earnings call. As normal, this call will be recorded and the audio file will be posted onto our website afterwards.
The macro and retail environment remains competitive. We remained essentially flat in both same-store sales growth and overall sales, thus a disappointing quarter in terms of results. We believe we still have much work to do internally to improve our fashionability and our assortment. Evidence of this can be seen in our underperformance
Q3 2019 Matahari Department Store Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript
