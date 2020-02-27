Feb 27, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Terry O'Connor. I'm delighted to be taking my first earnings call for Matahari Department Store. Thank you for joining our fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings call. Just to let you know to help those who are not available to join us this evening, we will be recording this call and we'll post it to our website later on.



Now as you know, 2019 has been a challenging year, where overall consumption has been weak. Consequently,