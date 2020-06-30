Jun 30, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



(technical difficulty)



Matahari Department Store First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Today's call will be hosted by Mr. Terry O'Connor, CEO; and Mr. Niraj Jain, CFO. Let me pass on to Mr. Niraj Jain to update you on Q1 performance.



Niraj Jain - PT Matahari Department Store Tbk - CFO & Independent Director



Thank you, Sonia. Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining our first quarter 2020 earnings call. To help those who are not able to join us this afternoon, we will be recording this call, and we'll post it to our website afterwards. The COVID-19 virus continues to dominate the news cycle, and it must also be dominating your personal and professional activities. Hope you are all safe during this period.



COVID-19 has had an unprecedented impact on business across the world. We are all adjusting to the new ways of doing business, including working from home, ensuring the safety of stakeholders, including customers, employees and investors.



In today's call, I will take you through the performance for Q1 2020, followed by