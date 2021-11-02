Nov 02, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Matahari Department Store's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Today's call will be hosted by Mr. Terry O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Niraj Jain, Chief Financial Officer; and Mrs. Rachel Stack, Chief Merchandising Officer.



(Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded today, Tuesday, the 2nd of November 2021.



Now let me hand the call over to the first speaker today, Mr. Terry O'Connor. Please go ahead, sir.



Terence Donald O'Connor - PT Matahari Department Store Tbk - CEO, Member of Board of Management & Independent VP Director



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to our Q3 2021 earnings call. It's great to have you with us today. I look forward to presenting more news about us today. What you can expect is an update from me in terms of the overall direction of the company. Niraj will take you through the financials. And we have Rachel Stack, our Chief Merchandising Officer, on the call today. She will also share more, as we did promise you, with regard to our