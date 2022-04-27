Apr 27, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Matahari's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call hosted by Mr. Terry O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Niraj Jain, Chief Financial Officer. In this call, there will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session, at which time, we will take your questions that you have submitted through the registration and the Q&A box during the session. The Q&A box is available on your screen during the call. (Operator Instructions) And this call is being recorded today, Wednesday, the 27th of April 2022.
Now let me hand the call over to the first speaker today, Mr. Terry O'Connor. Please go ahead, sir.
Terence Donald O'Connor - PT Matahari Department Store Tbk - CEO, Member of Board of Management & Independent VP Director
Thank you very much, and welcome to everybody to our Q1 2022 earnings call. I'm delighted to have you with us this afternoon. Let's go straight into the presentation with our executive summary. So the quarter was very robust. We had a strong
Q1 2022 Matahari Department Store Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 27, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...