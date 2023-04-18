Apr 18, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Thank you, Patrick, and welcome, everybody, to our First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. It's a delight as always, to have you with us. I know that everybody is facing a holiday mode in the coming days. So we'll rattle through at a decent pace to make sure that all of your questions get answered before you go out for your activity for summer. Okay. Let's dive straight into it.



I'll start with the executive summary. So we saw a good sales growth in the period and obviously, sort of that helped maintain optimism for the